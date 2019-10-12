Rangers’ special powers extended

The Sindh home department on Friday notified an extension for another 90 days to the special anti-terror powers of the Sindh Rangers in Karachi division in accordance with the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The special policing powers of the paramilitary force against terrorists and miscreants in the city will now last till January 1, 2020.

The notification, which was issued by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi, states: “Pursuant to Notification No. 9/1/95-R (Sindh) dated 10th October 2019 issued by Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, whereby the Federal Government had extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(30(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997 for another 90 days w.e.f 4th October, 2019 to 1st January, 2020, the Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for another ninety (90) days w.e.f 4th October, 2019.”

Speaking at the Sindh Assembly last week, Information Minister Saeed Ghani had said the government had not taken back any anti-crime power of the Rangers in Karachi.