Pakistani startups steal tech show

KARACHI: Pakistani startups remained under the spotlight at 39th iteration of GITEX in the United Arab Emirates, the region’s largest technology conference, which featured entrepreneurs and technology companies from over 140 countries, a statement said on Friday.

A company handout said Magnus Communications, along with its sister company, Magnus Technologies, had provided platform for seven Pakistani startups from business sectors of construction, healthcare and robotics to feature at GITEX.

At the conclusion of the weeklong event, Ashraf Kalim, co-founder of Magnus Communications, said, “We are extremely proud to be a part of Pakistan’s most prominent and successful exhibit, by any metric, at GITEX”.

“It cannot go without mentioning that this would not have been possible without our new partnership with In5 and the support of the Dubai Internet City (DIC),” Kalim added.

The statement said the event featured startups WonderTree and AzaadHealth, showcased within the prominent Dubai Internet City pavilion at the World Trade Center alongside global technology giants Google and Microsoft.