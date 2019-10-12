CPEC authority welcomed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, and expressed the hope this step would prove a milestone for early completion and success of this mega project, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that local manufacturers should be given due role in China Pakistan Economic Corridor project to provide the much-needed boost to the local industries.

Local industries should be given level-playing field to get benefits and should be involved in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, they said.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor would start a new era of progress and prosperity in the country and; therefore, it should be handled with extra care, they said, adding that Pakistan is bound to become economically strong and independent with never ending chain of investments from China.

It will only be possible if the respective private sector representatives play their due role proactively, they added.