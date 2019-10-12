Gold down Rs850/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs850/tola on Friday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved down to Rs86,600/tola. Similarly, prices of 10 grams gold decreased Rs746 to Rs74,228. In the international market, gold rates also declined $23 to $1,484/ounce. Jewellers said local bullion prices remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
