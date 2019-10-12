SECP enrolls 96 percent companies online in September

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday said it registered 1,392 companies in September and most of them were enroll online as the digitisation of the system had made registration and post incorporation compliance simple, faster, and cost effective.

“Around 96 percent of the companies were registered through SECP’s eService and 50 percent of them were incorporated on the same day. Most importantly, 85 foreign applicants completed registration from overseas using this service,” the corporate regulator said in a statement.

Now the total number of the incorporated companies stands at 105,407. The regulator said September incorporation comprises 69 percent private limited and 27 perecnt single member companies, while remaining 4 percent include public unlisted companies, trade organisations, foreign firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP), and not for profit associations.

“During the month, 51 new companies have been incorporated with foreign shareholders mainly from China, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea South, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK the US, and Yemen,” the SCEP said.

In new registrations, the regulator said trading sector took lead with 239 companies, construction and services with 173 each, information technology with 148, tourism with 79 and real estate development with 54 companies.

Similarly, 52 companies were registered in food and beverages, 48 in education, 38 each in engineering and textile, 37 in corporate agricultural farming, 32 in marketing, 24 in transport, 21 each in healthcare and pharmaceutical, 20 in communication, and 17 in logging, the regulator added.

Moreover, the SECP said 16 companies each were from chemical, auto and allied, cosmetics and toiletries, and steel and allied sector and 15 each, power generation with 13, broadcasting and telecasting with 12 and 92 companies were registered in other sectors.

During the month, the highest numbers of companies i.e. 503 were registered in CRO (Company Registration Office) Islamabad. The CROs in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, and Sukkur registered, 413, 247, 78, 69, 40, 28, 12, and 2 companies respectively.

The commission said,” The increasing trend in online registration of companies demonstrates success of reforms and digitalisation recently undertaken by SECP”.

“It is to emphasise that through SECP’s eService, registration of a company is now a simple one-step procedure that can be completed within four working hours.”

The steps of company name reservation, incorporation application, appointment of Chief Executive Officer are now merged, it added.

The regulator further said by providing additional information in online company incorporation form, a company could also get registration with Federal Board of Revenue, Employees Old Age Benefit Institution and provincial social security, labour department and excise and taxations departments of Punjab and Sindh.

Moreover, the browser compatibility of SECP’s eServcies portal has also been improved to match with all commonly used browsers, the commission added.