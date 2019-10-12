Rupee strengthens

The rupee strengthened for the third straight day on Friday, amid soft dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 156.06 against the greenback, up from Thursday’s closing of 156.17 in the interbank market. Dealers said the demand for the greenback remained slow, which supported the currency.

“Dollar sales from exporters also helped the rupee gain value during the session,” a foreign exchange dealer said. However, dollar inflows in the shape of remittances from Pakistani workers abroad slowed down in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Remittances sent from overseas Pakistani workers fell 1.43 percent to $5.478 billion in July-September fiscal year 2019/20.

In the open market, the rupee maintained its upward trend by gaining 10 paisas against the dollar. It closed at 156.30 versus the dollar, compared with 156.40 in the previous trade, according to the rates quoted by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Investors are closely monitoring the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, which is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 15 in Paris. A compliance report prepared by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan will be presented by the government to the FATF authorities.