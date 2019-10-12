Trade deficit contracts 35pc as imports sink

ISLAMABAD: Trade deficit sharply narrowed around 35 percent to $5.727 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year with imports continuing to slide, but export sector is still struggling to show any sign of major recovery, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that trade deficit stood at $8.791 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Imports contracted around 21 percent to $11.249 billion in July-September quarter of this fiscal. Exports slightly improved 2.8 percent to $5.522 billion in the period under review. Exports amounted to $5.374 billion in the comparable period.

Analysts were expecting import contraction as the government resorted to administrative and regulatory measures to minimise flight of foreign exchange reserves under an obligation of a $6 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed earlier this year. Rupee devaluation along with monetary tightening abridged gap between import and exports.

“As expected imports are falling due to rupee devaluation and tightening fiscal and monetary policies followed by the government,” Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Research said. “Exports are still not rising substantially. Now, the government should focus on stabilisation along with gradual supporting local manufacturing sector.”

In September, exports recovered almost with the same quarterly pace as they rose 2.7 percent year-on-year to $1.769 billion. Exports, however, fell 4.99 percent month-on-month in September as compared to $1.862 billion in August 2019.

PBS data showed that imports edged up 1.42 percent to $3.785 billion in September over August. Imports, however, shrank 13.9 percent in September from $4.396 billion in the corresponding month a year earlier.

Contraction in trade deficit supported the government’s efforts to shorten swelling current account deficit. The import reduction measures are taking toll on export sector in addition to exert pressure on already squeezing tax revenue.

Higher taxes on commercial imports and duties on raw materials for export-oriented sector caused exports miss the target by a wide margin of $5.03 billion in the last fiscal year. Export sector fetched $22.97 billion as compared to the $28 billion target set by the government for FY2019.

The decline was despite the rupee devaluation and tax incentives. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said exports managed to post a sizable growth in quantum terms. “However, this recovery was not sufficient to offset the adverse price effect stemming from their lower dollar-denominated unit values,” the SBP said in a report.

Global economic slowdown is likely to trim foreign orders of local businessmen. IMF expected synchronised slower growth this year in nearly 90 percent of the world that includes the US and Europe – top foreign exchange sourcing countries for Pakistan.