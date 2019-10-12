Getting tenure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In the past 72 years, democratic governments were not allowed to complete their tenure on the pretext of corruption and misrule. Now the logic of aborting the tenure has taken a U-turn.
Any government trying to eliminate corruption and over/under invoicing would be restrained to complete its tenure.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
