ADB, Pakistan sign 200m loan pact for BISP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday signed a $200 million loan agreement for additional financing to help support the government’s flagship social protection programme, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The agreement was signed by ADB Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed, while Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary BISP, signed the accompanying project agreement with the ADB. Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony.

BISP, considered one of the largest social protection programs in South Asia, is part of a larger government strategy, called Ehsaas, to reduce poverty and inequality. BISP, which is primarily funded by the government, supports Ehsaas through cash transfers, poverty graduation programs, and a targeted safety net.

The ADB-financed Social Protection Development Project, approved in October 2013, has enabled the enrollment of over 855,000 women beneficiaries to the programme.

The $200 million additional financing will continue to support this initiative as well as help BISP implement institutional strengthening measures. “ADB’s additional financing will support further institutional strengthening of BISP. A policy research unit will be established within BISP to help monitor and improve ongoing programmes and design new evidence-based initiatives such as conditional cash transfers, following global best practices,” said ADB Country Director, Ms Xiaohong Yang.

On the occasion, Azhar appreciated the ADB’s commitment to supporting the government and its people, saying the “assistance from ADB will help further strengthen the national social protection programme and provide support to the poorest segment of the population under the Ehsaas strategy.