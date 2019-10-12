close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

Pak Army dismisses three officers over misconduct

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Three officers of Pakistan Armed Forces were dismissed from service on Thursday after they were found guilty of breach of discipline, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct. “Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each,” the statement read. The charges against the convicted officers included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer, according to the ISPR.

