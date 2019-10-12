close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

Dubai to share details of Pakistani property owners, says FBR chairman

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Dubai Land Department will provide information of the properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi announced on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform that a very productive meeting has been held in Dubai on October 9 and 10 on the matter of exchange of information. Dubai Land Department will instantly provide details of Pakistani owners of Dubai Properties,” Zaidi said on Twitter.

The FBR chairman added that “Iqama abuse was also being handled”. Last year the Pakistan government issued notices to 300 Pakistani nationals who owned properties in United Arab Emirates. According to details, notices would to be sent to individuals who owned six or more properties in UAE. They would be inquired about their sources of income and tax paid by them.

