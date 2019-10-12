LNG case: Abbasi, Miftah’s judicial remand extended till 28th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and former CEO Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haq till October 28, in LNG import agreement case.

The court also sought reply from Adiala jail administration regarding possibility of a meeting for legal consultation, use of laptop in jail and medical report of Abbasi.Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in LNG investigation as the three were produced before court upon expiry of their judicial remand period.

During the course of the proceeding, Abbasi took to rostrum and pleaded that despite passage of one and half years, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn’t prepare a reference in LNG matter.

He complained that he was not being allowed to meet the other inmates in the case and even his legal team for consultation in jail. How could they defend the case if they were not permitted for consultation, he added.

Abbasi alleged that the jail administration was not implementing the court decisions and prayed the court to permit them to use laptop and hold meetings with each other as well as with legal teams for consultation.

Ismail’s lawyer said his client was not being given the controlled diet in accordance of his health situation, adding he was also not allowed to make a phone call to his family.The judge said the court would permit these facilities if these were mentioned in jail manual. Abbasi said a medical board had been established to monitor his health situation but its report couldn’t be shared so far.