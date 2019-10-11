FBR team raids 3 furniture shops

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday raided unregistered three furniture shops on GT Road in front of DHA and seized their records to unearth alleged tax evasion.

According to the details, the FBR’s Intelligence & Investigation teams led by Deputy Director Sarwat Malik Habib in close collaboration with Police raided three furniture shops located on GT Road in front of DHA gate after ascertaining them unregistered into General Sales Tax system and seized their records.

Under newly placed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the FBR allowed raiding of premises in case of only unregistered or non-filers. So the FBR raided the furniture shops.

Now the investigation is underway to ascertain exact level of alleged tax evasion against these three shops.

APNS condoles demise of mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs Zareena Begum, mother-in-law of Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief Daily Pakistan Observer.

According to a press release the APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.