Combined efforts stressed to combat dengue menace

GUJRANWALA: Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anjum Riza Sethi Thursday said combined efforts were needed to overcome the dengue menace.

Addressing the district response committee meeting, Sethi said seminars and rallies should be organised by health department to educate citizens about preventive measures to combat dengue.

He asked hospitals administrations to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients. Reviewing the performance of different departments, he showed his displeasure over poor performance of Wasa, Agriculture, Cooperative societies and environment officers and warned them to boost up their anti dengue activities otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

ACE RETRIEVES 282 KANAL STATE LAND: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Thursday retrieved 282 kanal state land from squatters in different areas. ACE Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told reporters that land mafia had occupied the state land for many years. He said the state land has been handed over to the government departments concerned.