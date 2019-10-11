Cable operators, advertisers assure: Pemra Indian content will not be aired

KARACHI: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman, Muhammad Saleem Baig, on Tuesday met delegations of the Pakistan Advertisers Society and the Cable Operators in Karachi, assuring them of full support to resolve the media industry's issues.

The participants lauded the measures taken by the Pemra for improvement of the media industry and assured their cooperation for elimination of unethical Indian content and advertisements, the Pemra press statement said.

During the meeting, the Pemra chairman assured that the persisting issues of the media industry will be resolved. He appreciated the efforts of cable operators, TV channels, and the PAS in abiding by the apex court decision regarding the Indian content. Baig stressed the need for the increasing the broadcast of public service welfare messages to create awareness among the masses about different social issues so that a more vibrant and a responsible society could be established. During the meeting, the delegation of cable operators apprised the chairman about their problems and assured the authority that in compliance with the Supreme Court orders they will not air the Indian content.

Pemra chairman Saleem Baig said all-out efforts would be made to resolve the issues between cable operators and the K-Electric Company, adding that all genuine demands of the operators would be fulfilled.

Pemra Director-General Operations Muhammad Farooq, Director General Admin Haji Adam, Regional Manager Ashfaq Jumani, General Manager Operations, Media and Public Relations Muhammad Tahir and Secretary Authority Fakhruddin Mughal accompanied the chairman during the meetings.