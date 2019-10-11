close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Public prosecutor killed in Chakdara

National

MJ
Mohammad Jalil
October 11, 2019

CHAKDARA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a public prosecutor in Chakdara Khas in Lower Dir district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that two unidentified armed men riding a bike arrived at the house of Muhammad Saeed advocate, who was a public prosecutor and member of the Chakdara Tehsil Bar Association, at Chakdara Khas and knocked at the door.

They said the accused opened fire on him as he opened the door for them. The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chakdara. The police registered the case against unknown accused and started investigation.

