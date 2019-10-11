Joint working group’s meeting discusses gigantic CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The 7th meeting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure was held here Thursday in which ongoing and coming projects of gigantic CPEC were discussed in detail, spokesperson of NHA said.

The Chinese side was led by Chief Planner HoD China Wang Zhiqing, while other delegates included from Chinese ministries of Transport and Railway and Exim Bank China.

Likewise the Pakistani side was included Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Ghulam Abbas Detho– Secretary Government of Sindh, Ghulam Bashir Mughal – Secretary C&W Department Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yusuf – DG Planning Ministry of Railways, Abdul Rehman Warraich–DG Ministry of Finance, Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum Chairman NHA, Ms. Saadia Waqar-un-Nisa– Director CPEC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naseer Khan – Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Engr. Shahab Khattak– Secretary C&W Government of KPK and Senior officers of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan governments, Aviation Division, Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms, Ministry of Interior and Gilgit Baltistan government.

In the meeting, the Chinese side expressed satisfaction on quality and timely completion of CPEC projects. They stressed upon the need of undertaking measures for earlier start of future schemes under gigantic CPEC project.

The meeting also commended the completion of Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) and Thakot-Havelian project. It was decided that both the projects will be inaugurated in a befitting manner as both the projects possess great significance from economic point of view for Pakistan.

The meeting agreed to undertake practical steps for start of DI Khan-Zhob project. China also assured to extend all cooperation including technical consultation and exchange of information and technology to make Highway and Research Centre more active. The meeting agreed for earlier start of study of CPEC traffic. This will extend the range of research and training in roads sector.

Improvement and Rehabilitation of Karakoram Highway, Development of Gwadar Port and Lahore Orange Line Projects were also discussed in detail. The meeting also reviewed the security measures for the CPEC projects.

The meeting also reviewed various aspects of upcoming schemes of Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Realignment of KKH from Thakot to Raikot and Swat Expressway from Chakdara to Fatehpur.