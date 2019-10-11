close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
NR
News Report
October 11, 2019

Top Saudi official holds talks with US state, defense secretaries

National

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister said on Thursday he discussed regional security and military cooperation with senior US government officials at a time of heightened tension with Iran following last month’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed Tehran for the Sept. 14 assault on oil plants that initially halved the output of the world’s top exporter, a charge Iran denies, a British wire service reported.

The kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month said Riyadh prefers a political solution to a military one, but warned that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world does not deter Iran.

Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman, a brother of Prince Mohammed, said that he met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

