LADIESFUND Women’s Awards today

KARACHI: LADIESFUND (R) Women’s Awards for Pakistan will take place on Friday in Governor House, Karachi. Winners name will be announced live on Friday.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will be chief guest and Governor State Bank Reza Baqar will be guest of honour, while host is Tara Uzra Dawood president Ladies Fund. Geo TV is the media partner of this event.

LADIESFUND (R) Women’s Awards for Pakistan is a recognition award, the first of its kind in Pakistani history for women and is designed to acknowledge and celebrate the top female role models and achievers particularly entrepreneurs in Pakistan. The 2019 Award categories are Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, Memento, Trailblazer and Idol. All winners will receive a plaque and a LADIESFUND (R) membership card. LADIESFUND (R) Scholarships to merit-based star female students from a grassroots background to attend Iqra University will also be presented live.

LADIESFUND (R) was established in 2007 as an initiative to provide financial security to women and to promote and train women entrepreneurs. It aims to integrate the entrepreneurial needs based on the economic and social aspects of the local communities, with respect to greater women participation in the workforce.

LADIESFUND (R) has grown tremendously and has become the leading resource in Pakistan and internationally with regard to Pakistani women professionals and entrepreneurs as of course the nation’s choice for investment advisory services for women.