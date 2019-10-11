Four top leaders of LeT held

LAHORE: Four top leaders of proscribed organisation Jamatud Dawa/ Lashkar-e-Taiba (JuD/ LeT) were arrested by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department on charges of terrorism financing on Thursday.

The arrested accused are: Professor Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Salam. They will be produced before a trial court on Friday (today).

JuD/ LeT Ameer Hafiz Saeed is already in prison facing charges of commission of offences of terrorism financing. Now the entire core leadership of the JuD/ LeT will be on trial. The CTD Punjab has been investigating offences of terrorism financing wherein these accused had built assets using the funds raised through terrorism financing. The accused used these assets to raise more funds for terrorism financing.

Donors of several assets/ properties are also under investigation for providing some of these assets to the accused and their proscribed organisations namely JuD/ LeT. The accused had formed the trusts like Al-Anfaal Trust, which acted as front entities of the main organisations.