Kashmir day to be observed today

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Day will be observed today (Friday) to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan here to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

According to the Ministry of Information, a human chain will be formed from Convention Centre to D-Chowk at 3:30pm. The prime minister will address the participants at D-Chowk and would take part in the human chain, according to Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Kashmiris observe October 27 as the black day against occupation of Kashmir by India. She advised the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to sabotage the day through his bid to trigger anarchy on that day.

In a series of tweets, she claimed the planned march by the Maulana had caused sharp divisions in the PML-N and PPP. She said the march had ignited fire in both parties, adding that the PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira issued a statement, while another PPP leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio comes came up with another one on the march.

She said Mian Shahbaz Sharif had announced to form a committee but a son-in-law took another position. She charged that the clash of interests between the two parties was turning the gulf into a ditch now.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur reviewed the arrangements made with reference to observing the Kashmir day. In his remarks, Ali Amin Gandapur said the fascist face of the Modi government would be exposed at every forum.

He maintained that Pakistan was pursuing an effective diplomacy on Kashmir dispute and the country will continue its efforts till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.