Central Punjab defeat Sindh

LAHORE: Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab recorded wins against Sindh, Balochistan and Northern, respectively, on day three of the fifth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Thursday, says a PCB release.
At NBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Sindh after resuming their second innings on 50-4 were dismissed for 115 giving Central Punjab 243 runs target to win the match. Ahmed Saifi took 7-46.
In return, Central Punjab chased down the target of 243 runs for the loss of six wickets in 67.1 overs. Irfan Niazi top-scored with 77-ball 76 with two fours and five sixes. Abdullah Shafiq contributed 69 runs of 144 balls with four fours and a six. Danish Aziz was pick of the bowlers for Sindh with 4-115.
Scores in brief: At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 355 all out in 78.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 119, Ammad Alam 80; Suleman Shafqat 5-64, Raza Hasan 3-68) and 115 all-out in 52.3 overs (Saifullah Bangash 32; Ahmed Saifi 7-46). Central Punjab 228 in 80.4 overs (Raza Ali Dar 48, Farhan Khan 41 not out; Danish Aziz 4-66, Ashiq Ali 3-72) and 245-6 in 67.1 overs (Irfan Niazi 76 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 69; Danish Aziz 4-115). Result: Central Punjab won by four wickets.
At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar: Balochistan 176 all-out in 67.2 overs (Shehzad Tareen 53, Awais Zia 32; Sajid Khan 7-51) and 214 all-out in 65.3 overs (Fahad Iqbal 80, Haseeb Azam 45, Awais Zia 34; Sajid Khan 6-64). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 264 all-out in 65.4 overs (Rehan Afridi 93, Sajid Khan 92; Gohar Faiz 5-46) and 127-3 in 24.3 overs (Asad Afridi 61 not out, Kamran Ghulam 51 not out). Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by seven wickets.
At Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad: Southern Punjab 306 in 79 overs (Zain Abbas 126, Agha Salman 77; Salman Irshad 4-53, Shahzad Azam 4-54) and 52-1 in 9.4 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 38 not out) v Northern 117 in 40.5 overs (Zulfiqar Babar 4-23, Zia-ul-Haq 3-27) and after follow-on 237 in 79 overs (Umer Waheed 78, Shoaib Ahmed 55; Zulfiqar Babar 5-67, Agha Salman 3-75). Result: Southern Punjab won by nine wickets.
