Fans spur Federer to Shanghai Masters win

SHANGHAI: Roger Federer said that his devoted band of Chinese supporters helped pull him through a tough first set and into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Swiss defeated David Goffin 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 after the 13th seed from Belgium squandered five set points in the first set.

“I never really felt like I had the upper hand against David today,” said the 20-time Grand Slam winner, who looked unusually flustered at times.

Federer was left shaking his head in the first set and he suffered a rare inelegant moment in the 12th game, slipping on his own sweat — “a bit embarrassing”, he said.

The Swiss fell awkwardly and was then broken by Goffin, 14th in the world. But the Belgian lost his nerve despite going 3-1 up in the first-tie break, and Federer roared back to turn the momentum in his favour.

Federer was regularly serenaded by chants of “Roger, Roger, go go go” by local supporters all sitting together in one part of the arena. All were decked out in red.

Federer, who failed to win a Grand Slam this year, said their backing had been key to his revival. “I know that if I am in trouble, they will be there to cheer me on,” he said. “If I look to them, or pump myself up, I know they will react to that.”

World number one Novak Djokovic made light work of American John Isner and plays promising 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the last eight.

The defending champion from Serbia dismissed the 16th seed Isner 7-5, 6-3 in 74 minutes after taming Isner’s booming serve.

The 32-year-old Djokovic is looking imperious, having not dropped a set in claiming the title in Tokyo last week and continuing that perfect record in Shanghai.

Also in the last eight on Friday, colourful Italian Fabio Fognini faces red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The fourth-ranked Med­vedev was forced to sweat — and not just because of the Shanghai heat — after being 5-2 down in the first set to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

The 23-year-old Medvedev eventually squeezed through 7-6 (9/7), 7-5.

Medvedev, who has been in eight finals this year, winning three of them, smashed his racquet as the frustration built and he threatened to boil over in the Shanghai sun.

Results (x denotes seed): Third round: Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt John Isner (USA x16) 7-5, 6-3; Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5); Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6 (9/7), 7-5; Fabio Fognini (ITA x10) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x7) 6-3, 7-5; Matteo Berrettini (ITA x11) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x8) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4; Dominic Thiem (AUT x4) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x15) 6-3, 6-4; Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt David Goffin (BEL x13) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4.