National T20 Cup winners to get double prize money

FAISALABAD: The upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket, but it also serves chances to the players to bag lucrative prize money, says a PCB release.

After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned champions of the National T20 Cup on October 24 will pocket Rs5 million.

The runners-up will get Rs2.5 million and the top performers of the tournament — player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament — will bag Rs100,000 each.

The man-of-the-match award for every match is worth Rs25,000, while man-of-the-final will be getting Rs35,000. The boost in the prize moneys perfectly aligns with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy of incentivising top-performing players.

But, securing these rewards is going to be an arduous task for individual players and their teams with all top T20 players of the country turning out for the respective cricket association sides from October 13-24 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

The increase, however, is not limited to the prize money as the match-fee for the National T20 Cup has also been increased from the past season. The players in the playing XI of either of the six First XI cricket association sides will earn Rs40,000 per match, which is a Rs10,000 increase from the past season.