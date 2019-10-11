Wake-up call

It is a bit surprising if not shocking to see a totally unsettled and patchy approach towards a T20 series by a team that is not only ranked world No 1 but has been considered as the outfit most suited to this format. A damning whitewash at the hands of a new-look and rather inexperienced Sri Lanka team was nothing less than a wake-up call for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pundits who otherwise have been talking about all is good in the game in recent times.

The series’ one-sided loss has opened up a new debate as to whether Pakistan have an established outfit for the T20 cricket or do we have a batting and bowling line-up suitable for this format. Indeed the results and performance have given every supporter of the green jersey a timely reminder. With less than a year to go for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, such shabby performance has brought Pakistan down to square one.

It seems as if we are starting from the scratch and have never ever given any serious thought to retain or to cement our position at the top of the table. Pakistan have so impressive record in T20 in recent times that it gives illusion of all is more than fine. The fact of the matter is that it is all fragile and unsettled. We have no idea at this point of time as to who would open the innings for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. What is the best middle and lower-order combination for the future series and on top of all this who would be leading the side by that time? What Sarfaraz Ahmed has shown as a captain, as a wicketkeeper and as a batsman in recent times is far from satisfactory. Watching him dropping catches, missing stumping chances and failing to score fluently in a consistent manner gives us impression that his reflexes are not appear to be backing him. As if that was not enough, his illogical shuffling of bowling and fielding placements too have cast doubts on his abilities as a captain the place he has learned through a process. Though Sarfaraz has shunn­ed some weight in recent times, he looks more than his age of around 33 years. When he strikes or collects the ball behind the stumps, it does not seem natural but a result of hard efforts.

The team selection also raises some serious questions, and one of them is of recalling Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who lacked the urge and dexterity to stay at the wicket in the series. One can’t overlook the tag of disciplinary issues dotting their careers.

One has no doubts on Misbahul Haq’s abilities as a mentor and the one who has the guts to convince his players to make the best use of their abilities. He has done that as captain by turning around the fortunes of the team following 2010 disastrous England tour. His focus at that time was just playing with the minds of selected bunch which he did wonderfully well. Today he is wearing more than two caps and that sounds a bit heavy. In modern day cricket even if you are capable of working on all fronts, it is too difficult to do justice with each and every responsibility. Same is happening here for Misbah. He should have been better off with head coaching job. Chief selector or even batting coach responsibility is an extra burden that totally takes off your mind from focusing on the head coach requirements. Head coach is a full-fledged job that needs a total focus on chalking up planning and strategy and getting ready for each and every match. You may win one or two matches by fluke or by stroke of luck but for consistent performance, the head coach’s responsibilities become all the more important, heavier and demanding. A professional head coach cannot even think of running from one venue to other to see cricketers in action for future selection. His focus is and should always be to look at opponents’ strong and weak points and to exploit these to best of his knowledge. That indeed is a full-fledged job. One wonders as to how and who has allowed Misbah to pick everything for himself.

Indeed PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan must be having some say in these decisions and if he has any, his credentials as an effective administrator are required a rechecking. You need a chief selector who can stay back, watch top domestic teams in action and recommend the best and talented players for the future national teams. Chief selector needs that special eye which can distinguish a talent from an ordinary player at very early age. That quality was very much there with the likes of Salahuddin Salu who has given some quality players to the nation as a chief selector and Misbah was no exception.

It is time for Pakistan to regroup following shocking whitewash at the hands of totally young and raw Sri Lanka team. The challenge ahead is two-fold — on one hand we are to prepare the team for next year’s T20 World Cup while on other the World Test Championship is staring at Pakistan and we would be having the first taste of both the formats during forthcoming tour of Australia that starts in less than 20 days time. It is never easy to face Australian quick bowlers in Australia and that is a challenge Pakistan must not waste a minute to get ready for.