Ghana puts nine ‘coup plotters’ on trial

ACCRA: Ghana has charged nine people with treason for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, in a rare case for one of West Africa's most stable democracies. The suspects, who were arrested in a security operation last month, pleaded not guilty as they appeared in court in the capital Accra on Wednesday. They include four military officers and a medical doctor accused of using his hospital to manufacture weapons.
