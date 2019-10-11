SCO, Ufone sign Bilateral Roaming Service agreement

ISLAMABAD: Special Communications Organisation (SCO), the largest Integrated Telecom Service Provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Ufone have signed a Bilateral Roaming Services agreement at PTCL headquarters, Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M) Chairman PTA, Major General Ali Farhan HI (M) Director General SCO, Rashid Khan President & CEO, PTCL & Ufone and senior officials from both sides.

With this agreement, Ufone has become the only mobile operator to offer data service in addition to Voice and SMS services to SCO subscribers in Pakistan and SCO will also offer Roaming Voice & SMS services in AJK and GB to Ufone subscribers. It is pertinent to note that Ufone and SCO are already in an agreement since 2008, under which SCO subscribers have been enjoying Voice and SMS Roaming services in Pakistan.

This development is also seen as stimulating economic activity, as enhanced communication capability improves efficiency and productivity, resulting in cost savings and spurs growth of business.

“SCO can now proudly claim that it has the most advanced network, providing state-of-the-art mobile services to its valued customers,” said Major General Ali Farhan HI (M), DG SCO. “Ufone is a highly innovative company in the field of telecommunications in Pakistan and I am sure that the biggest beneficiaries of this alliance will be the citizens living in Pakistan, AJK and GB,” he added.

“Our strategic alliance is a win-win situation for both partners and even more importantly, for the customers,” said Rashid Khan, President and CEO PTCL & Ufone. “This alliance will make sure that resource sharing benefits both organisations and offers superior products and services to the public, improving their quality of life,” he further added.