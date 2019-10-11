Man kills ex-wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man killed his former wife over filling a writ petition in court against him. Kashif divorced Yasmin over domestic issues and Yasmin filled a writ petition in the family court against him. He tried to force her to withdraw the case, but she refused to do so. On the day of the incident, he hit her head with an iron rod, leaving her dead on the spot.
