Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Man kills ex-wife

National

Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his former wife over filling a writ petition in court against him. Kashif divorced Yasmin over domestic issues and Yasmin filled a writ petition in the family court against him. He tried to force her to withdraw the case, but she refused to do so. On the day of the incident, he hit her head with an iron rod, leaving her dead on the spot.

