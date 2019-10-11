FBR team raids three furniture shops

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday raided unregistered three furniture shops on GT Road in front of DHA and seized their records to unearth alleged tax evasion. According to the details, the FBR’s Intelligence & Investigation teams led by Deputy Director Sarwat Malik Habib in close collaboration with Police raided three furniture shops located on GT Road in front of DHA gate after ascertaining them unregistered into General Sales Tax system and seized their records. Under newly placed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the FBR allowed raiding of premises in case of only unregistered or non-filers. So the FBR raided the furniture shops. Now the investigation is underway to ascertain exact level of alleged tax evasion against these three shops.