Another Geo TV drama serial ‘Mohabbat Na Kariyo’ begins today

KARACHI: Actor and singer Junaid Khan is coming back on our screens again, after his blockbuster Yaarian ended this Friday, in “Mohabbat Na Kariyo” that is scheduled to go on air on Geo Entertainment every Friday from Oct 11.

The story revolves around Zara, a middle class girl who is in love with a well-off guy Asad. Their union is faced by strong dissent from Asad's mother, Tasneem. To her, nothing matters more than one's status in society. This impossible standard is what Zara fails to meet. In Tasneem's sinister scheme, not only does she attempt to steal Zara's bliss but, also puts her own son's life at stake.

She balefully partners with Rabeea to cause and bring mayhem in their relationship. Taking advantage of Asad's plight, Rabeea controls him completely and comes in between Asad and Zara. Will Zara and Asad stand the test of time or turn against each other, falling a victim to his mother's crime? Will Zara’s love be able to bring her husband back to her?

Written by Sameena Aijaz, directed by Syed Ahmad Kamran and produced by Hassan Zia while Executive Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and Mastermind productions will bring this drama serial to Geo TV. Casts include Hira Maani, Junaid Khan, Atiqa Odho, Zarnish Khan, Mehmood Akhter, Shaheen Khan, Mariyam Nafees. Ali Ansari ,Salman Faisal and others. Playing the character of Asad in “Mohabbat Na Kariyo”, Junaid Khan will be facing struggles in his love and family life.

Driven by his emotions, his character is ready to go to any extremes to prove his love for his family. The serial has been partially shot in Baku, Azerbaijan.