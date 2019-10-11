Public prosecutor killed

CHAKDARA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a public prosecutor in Chakdara Khas in Lower Dir district on Thursday, official sources said. They said that two unidentified armed men riding a bike arrived at the house of Muhammad Saeed advocate, who was a public prosecutor and member of the Chakdara Tehsil Bar Association, at Chakdara Khas and knocked at the door. They said the accused opened fire on him as he opened the door for them. The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chakdara. The police registered the case against unknown accused and started investigation. Meanwhile, the lawyers’ community in Lower Dir district announced boycott of the court proceedings and gave an ultimatum to the district administration to nab the accused at the earliest.