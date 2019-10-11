close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
October 11, 2019

Pak soldier martyred, two women injured in Indian firing

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and two civilians were injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.According to ISPR, Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced Shahadat, while two women in Serian village got injured. “Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response. Post substantially damaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops,” said the ISPR. On Tuesday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to protest the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC after one civilian was martyred and three others were injured.

Pakistan said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story