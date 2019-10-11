Taylor, Fletcher named captains of CPL women’s T10 teams

KINGSTON: West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher have been named captains of NLCB Revellers and Courts Gladiators respectively, the two sides that will contest women’s T10 exhibition matches in the lead-up to the final two CPL games of the season on October 10 and 12 in Trinidad.

Taylor is set to captain the Revellers, which will feature players from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands, which has internationals Anisa Mohammad, Stacy-Ann King and Britney Cooper in the mix. Fletcher will lead the Gladiators, which will have players from Barbados, Guyana and Windward Islands and features Hayley Mathews, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight among others.

The notable absentee from the squads is allrounder Deandra Dottin, who had been missing from West Indies’ T20I squad to face Australia in September as she was still recovering from an injury.