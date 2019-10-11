National Boys Swimming begins today

LAHORE: 24th National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship will explode into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Punjab International Swimming Complex on October 11, 2019. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

The 3-day Swimming Championship will be competed till October 13, 2019 under the auspices of Punjab Swimming Association and with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

The players from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad teams will participate in under-12, under-14 and under-16 age group competitions during the Championship.