Fri Oct 11, 2019
Pakistan will find it tough against Australia: Raja

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

LAHORE: After Pakistan team was whitewashed by Sri Lanka 0-3 in the Twenty20 home series, former skipper Ramiz Raja fears the green-shirts would face a very tough competition when they take-on Australia in the upcoming series next month. “The loss to Sri Lanka was expected as Pakistan team played fearfully in the whole series,” he said on his YouTube Channel.

Pakistan’s upcoming series against Australia, Ramiz said was going to be tough and it would be impossible to beat Australia in their home ground. “The poor selection policy had destroyed Pakistan T20 team’s rhythm in the game,” he said.

Despite being termed as a B team, Sri Lanka outplayed Pakistan in all three departments to clinch the series. Ramiz, who appeared in 57 Test matches, said Pakistan team lacked power-hitting and killer-instinct in the series. “There were many problems in the selection of players which needs to be addressed.

Either it was the change in the management or the experiments which were undertaken in the team that cost Pakistan the series,” he said and added Shadab Khan not being in form was also one of the reasons for the T20 series defeat. Ramiz said head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was under tremendous pressure as Pakistan failed to perform in all departments against Sri Lanka.

