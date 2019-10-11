Federer edges into quarters

SHANGHAI: Roger Federer looked unusually flustered as he reached the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday with victory over Belgium’s David Goffin.

The 13th-seed Goffin squandered five set points in the first set before the Swiss superstar pulled through 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in just under two hours. The 38-year-old plays Germany’s Alexander Zverev or Andrey Rublev in the last eight. Third-ranked Federer and Goffin had played one another 10 times before, with the Belgian winning only once. But he had the 20-time Grand Slam winner rattled and shaking his head in the first set.

Federer, regularly serenaded by chants of “Roger, Roger, go go go” by local supporters, had a rare inelegant moment in the 12th game, slipping on some of his own sweat. The Swiss fell awkwardly to the court and was then broken by Goffin, 14th in the world.

World number one Novak Djokovic made light work of American John Isner and plays promising 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the last eight.

The defending champion from Serbia dismissed the 16th seed Isner 7-5, 6-3 in 74 minutes after taming Isner’s booming serve. The 32-year-old Djokovic is looking imperious, having not dropped a set in claiming the title in Tokyo last week and continuing that perfect record in Shanghai.

Also in the last eight on Friday, colourful Italian Fabio Fognini faces red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev.The fourth-ranked Medvedev was forced to sweat — and not just because of the Shanghai heat — after being 5-2 down in the first set to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

The 23-year-old Medvedev eventually squeezed through 7-6 (9/7), 7-5. Medvedev, who has been in eight finals this year, winning three of them, smashed his racquet as the frustration built and he threatened to boil over in the Shanghai sun. The Spaniard Nadal is not in Shanghai because of a wrist injury.