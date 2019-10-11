close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 11, 2019

Iran releases detained Russian journalist

World

AFP
October 11, 2019

MOSCOW: Iran has released a Russian journalist detained for suspected links to Israeli intelligence and she was on her way to Moscow, Russia´s embassy in Tehran said on Thursday. Yulia Yuzik, 38, was arrested in Tehran last week. An Iranian government spokesman said she was being held over alleged visa violations but the Russian embassy said she had been accused of working for Israeli security services. “As a result of joint efforts of the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian embassy in Tehran, Iran decided to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik,” the embassy said on Twitter. It said she was flying back to Moscow. Journalist Boris Voitsekhovskiy, identified by Russian media as Yuzik´s ex-husband, said on Facebook that she had landed in the Russian capital. Russia summoned the Iranian ambassador last week to clarify the circumstances of the arrest. Yuzik has worked for a number of publications including the Russian version of Newsweek.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World