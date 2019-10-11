tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in different cases including murder, a senior police officer said. Talking to the media, DPO M Sajjad Khan said that a police party arrested Iftikhar, resident of Fatima area, the limits of Jabbar Police Station. The DPO said the accused carried head money of Rs800,000.
