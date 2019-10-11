close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
PO held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

MARDAN: Police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in different cases including murder, a senior police officer said. Talking to the media, DPO M Sajjad Khan said that a police party arrested Iftikhar, resident of Fatima area, the limits of Jabbar Police Station. The DPO said the accused carried head money of Rs800,000.

