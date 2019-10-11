close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

One killed in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

NOWSHERA: One person was killed and three others, including a passer-by, sustained injuries in a firing incident at Daagi Jadeed in the Pabbi tehsil on Thursday, police sources said.

Hafeezullah reported to the police that he along with his brother, Salman, was standing outside his house when his uncle, Nisar, accompanied by his sons, Issa, Musa, Haroon, Adnan and Daud arrived there and allegedly opened fire on them. He said his brother, Salman, died on the spot while he and a passerby Gul Zameer were wounded, adding, his other cousin, Haris who was offering prayer at the mosque, was also targeted. Acting promptly, the police arrested two accused, Nisar and his son, Issa, while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused. The motive behind the incident was stated to be a family feud.

