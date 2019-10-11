Volunteers to challenge termination of membership

MANSEHRA: The volunteers, whose basic membership is terminated by director civil defence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would challenge the decision in the court of law.

“We are going to move court against director of civil defence KP, who in breach of Civil Defence Act 1952, has terminated membership of all those who attained an age of 60 years or above,” Liaqat Ali Zafar, a senior volunteer, told a news conference here on Thursday.

Flanked by a group of sacked volunteers, he said that they had been rendering humanitarian services to the affectees of natural and human-made calamities for the last many decades.

“The civil defence department neither pays us any salary nor any financial and other incentives, then how director can terminate our memberships as we want to serve humanity and people trapped in natural calamities and devastation,” said Zafar.

Mohammad Fareed told reporters that instead of admiring their services, which they had rendered during their long affiliations with this humanitarian services department, they were served with notices of termination.

“We are still energetic and healthy and want to sever humanity and nobody can deprive us of this noble mission and objectives,” Fareed said.