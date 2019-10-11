Teacher bodies reject PPSC condition for regularisation

LAHORE:The teacher associations of Punjab have rejected the government’s proposed move of regularising the services of contract teachers through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In their press releases, the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) and Mutthida Mahaz Asataza Punjab (MMAP) condemned the probable move observing that these teachers were selected through a fair and transparent system after NTS test and interviews. They added some elements within the School Education Department were trying to hatch conspiracies to instigate schoolteachers against the government through such moves. However, an official, seeking anonymity, said there was no such plan to regularise the services of contract teachers through the PPSC.

Draft: Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here Thursday to review the draft of labour deletion policy. The meeting decided to make the labour deletion policy more comprehensive and effective through the consultation of CPEC authority and other stakeholders.

Aslam Iqbal said that the purpose of this policy was to protect the interest of local labour community as well as to expedite their capacity. Under this policy, local labour will be trained to find jobs in different sectors. Similarly, the need of providing skilled human resource to the industry to be set up through foreign investment will also be fulfilled, he added.