LAHORE:Around 130,000 electricity workers Thursday observed ‘Safety Day’ all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA for prevention of fatal and non-fatal accidents in electricity distribution and transmission, generation sector and ensuring safe and healthy working conditions for their health and lives. More than 65 workers electrocuted and far more became permanently disabled in one year.

The union held ‘Safety Conference’ at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore, pledging that they would make practising safety a culture to prevent accidents at workplace. Hundreds of line grid and power house staff along with the representatives of the Management of Lahore Electric Supply Company, including Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha, Chief Executive Officer Lesco attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said the federal government had allowed the distribution companies to recruit technical staff and enlarge training facilities and provide standard safety equipment to the workers.