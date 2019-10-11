Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. However, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at a few places in the Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some districts of Kashmir. On Thursday, highest temperature in Lahore was 33 °C and minimum was 20.2°C.