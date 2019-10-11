close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
AFP
October 11, 2019

‘Russia complying with all WADA demands’

Sports

AFP
October 11, 2019

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was complying with all of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s demands, as Russia faces another possible ban in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Russia stands to be declared non-compliant by WADA if it fails to explain why evidence of some positive tests handed over by a whistleblower does not show up in data provided by Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory in January.

“We are actively cooperating with WADA. The requirements presented by this organisation are being fully complied with,” Putin told a sports conference in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

“Our athletes are, above all, concerned with ensuring that any shortcomings relating to anti-doping issues remain in the past and that Russian athletes can compete on an equal footing,” he said.

