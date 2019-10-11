Central Punjab hammer Sindh in fifth round game

KARACHI: Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab scored victories over Sindh, Balochistan and Northern, respectively, on the final day of their fifth round three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games on Thursday.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Sindh, after resuming their second innings at 50 for the loss of four wickets, were dismissed for 115 setting Central Punjab 243 to win. Ahmed Saifi took seven wickets for 46 runs.

In return, Central Punjab chased down the target for the loss of six wickets in 67.1 overs. Irfan Niazi top-scored with 77-ball 76 with two fours and five sixes. Abdullah Shafiq contributed 69 runs of 144 balls with four fours and a six.

Danish Aziz was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh with four wickets for 115 runs. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by seven wickets at Peshawar’s Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Chasing 127, KP raced to the target inside 25 overs with seven wickets in hand. Asad Afridi top-scored with a quick-fire unbeaten 61 off 36 balls which contained nine fours and two sixes. Kamran Ghulam contributed with an unbeaten 63-ball 51 with nine fours.

The duo stitched a 102-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket. Earlier, Balochistan were dismissed for 214 in 65.3 overs in their second innings. Fahad Iqbal top-scored with 80 off 124 balls, striking eight fours and a six.

Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with six second innings wickets for 64 runs in 25 overs. He finished with an excellent match-haul of 13-115 in 47 overs. Sajid’s dream run in the match also saw him score 92 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, Southern Punjab recorded a convincing nine-wicket win over Northern. Resuming their second innings at 149-2, Northern were bowled out for 237 in 79 overs. They were well-placed at 178-1 before a stunning collapse triggered by spinners Zulfiqar Babar (five for 67) and Agha Salman (three for 75) saw them crash to 237-all out. Northern lost their last nine wickets for 59 runs. Umer Waheed made 78 runs, while Shoaib Ahmed contributed 55. Southern Punjab chased down the 49-run target for the loss of one wicket in 9.4 overs. Mukhtar Ahmed scored an unbeaten 29-ball 38, hammering seven fours.