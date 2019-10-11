POA General Council approves voters list for NOC elections

KARACHI: The General Council of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Thursday approved the voters list and election rules for the NOC elections to be held early next year, an insider told ‘The News’.

According to a source, 119 voters will cast votes to elect POA president for the next four-year tenure next year. The POA General Council meeting was held at Lahore on Thursday in which National Games issues were also discussed.

The POA chief Lt General (retd) Arif Hasan chaired the meeting which was attended by the representatives of all affiliated units of the POA. The amendments made to rules for the National Games were also approved.

Meanwhile, senior vice president of POA and National Games’ chief organiser Syed Aqil Shah confirmed that football has been included in the National Games. “The football event will be conducted by the POA,” he informed.

The 33rd National Games will be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1. The events will be held in various venues of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad. Moreover, shooting will be held in Jhelum, swimming and rowing will be conducted in Islamabad, while sailing will be held in Karachi.

A source said that ex-FATA issue was not discussed in the meeting held at the Pearl Continental Hotel. “No such issue was discussed,” he said. Some top officials of the tribal districts and players were seen staging protest demonstrations at Peshawar during the last few days, demanding separate contingent for the former tribal belt which has been converted into seven tribal districts now after merger with the KP.

A few days ago, a senior official of POA had made it clear that it was a constitutional matter and FATA was now part of the KP. According to one source, a serious debate was also held on the WAPDA segregation issue. However, the POA chief Lt General (retd) Arif Hasan told the House that it was not a proper time to take any decision about the matter as it could affect the unit ahead of the National Games.

He said that special committee will be constituted for holding the events of judo and cycling, adding that athletics event will be held in Peshawar as the track has been repaired. It was also learnt that the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) was once again warned to fulfill formalities so that the federation could work effectively. The source said that the AFP’s affiliated units in provinces are not affiliated with their respective provincial Olympic associations which are recognised by the POA.