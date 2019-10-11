Smith is a marvellous player: Steyn

MELBOURNE: South Africa great Dale Steyn has hailed Steve Smith for his impeccable consistency in Test cricket and is confident that opener David Warner will be back to his best during the upcoming home season.

Smith had an incredible Ashes series in England, crossing fifty six times in seven innings, while aggregating 774 runs at a staggering average of 110.57. Steyn, who has recently signed up by Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League in Australia, was all praise for the right-hander. “Steve has come… and with his technique that he’s naturally developed, he’s just confusing bowlers left, right and centre,” Steyn said.

“I think he’s a marvellous player. He’s wonderful, he’s got a great eye and a very difficult and weird technique to work out, which is working for him beautifully.” While Smith had a phenomenal time with the bat in England, Warner struggled throughout the series, managing only 95 runs from 10 innings. Steyn however, is confident that his former IPL skipper will come good in the upcoming home season.

“He’s one of the best batters I’ve ever bowled to,” Steyn said. “He puts you under pressure from ball one on day one of a Test match. You have to take what he can give you with what can happen. In this case, he’s been found wanting around the wicket against someone like Broady (Stuart Brad) attacking that off stump. Sometimes that can happen. But he’ll get to Australia, he’ll find some form, he’ll be playing around his mates and around his home crowd and that can quickly change for him.”