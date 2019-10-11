close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 11, 2019

Silverwood targets Ashes success under Root

Sports

AFP
October 11, 2019

LONDON: New England coach Chris Silverwood says his priority is to help Test captain Joe Root as they target a successful Ashes campaign in Australia in two years’ time.

The 44-year-old was this week promoted from fast bowling coach to replace World Cup-winning head coach Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract. Silverwood will take charge of the tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match Twenty20 series, starting on November 1, and two Tests.

“I think (there’s a good) relationship between myself and the two captains (Root and Eoin Morgan), and I’ve got a strong relationship with all the players and backroom staff,” Silverwood said at his unveiling press conference on Thursday.

“I understand how the system works, how the team works. That continuity is key.” Silverwood said improving the fortunes of the Test team under Root’s captaincy would be his top priority.

England won the 50-over World Cup in July for the first time but failed to wrest back the Ashes from Australia, who retained the urn after a 2-2 draw. Their next Test tour of Australia is in 2021-22.

“Job number one is helping Joe — we’ve got a lot of support around Joe, but to keep moving forward so that in two years’ time we can go to Australia and make a real impact,” he said. England’s aim is to become the most successful team across all formats. Silverwood added the Test team would have to learn to bat for long periods, build on their bowling success and become more consistent away from home.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports