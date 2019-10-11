Silverwood targets Ashes success under Root

LONDON: New England coach Chris Silverwood says his priority is to help Test captain Joe Root as they target a successful Ashes campaign in Australia in two years’ time.

The 44-year-old was this week promoted from fast bowling coach to replace World Cup-winning head coach Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract. Silverwood will take charge of the tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match Twenty20 series, starting on November 1, and two Tests.

“I think (there’s a good) relationship between myself and the two captains (Root and Eoin Morgan), and I’ve got a strong relationship with all the players and backroom staff,” Silverwood said at his unveiling press conference on Thursday.

“I understand how the system works, how the team works. That continuity is key.” Silverwood said improving the fortunes of the Test team under Root’s captaincy would be his top priority.

England won the 50-over World Cup in July for the first time but failed to wrest back the Ashes from Australia, who retained the urn after a 2-2 draw. Their next Test tour of Australia is in 2021-22.

“Job number one is helping Joe — we’ve got a lot of support around Joe, but to keep moving forward so that in two years’ time we can go to Australia and make a real impact,” he said. England’s aim is to become the most successful team across all formats. Silverwood added the Test team would have to learn to bat for long periods, build on their bowling success and become more consistent away from home.