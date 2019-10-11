Pinktober

The month of October is dedicated every year to create awareness among people towards the adverse and at times fatal effects of breast cancer which is one of the major causes of deaths in women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, one in every eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. In Pakistan, over 40,000 women die annually due to breast cancer and this figure is gradually increasing with time. The major reason for this otherwise curable disease (90 percent success rate) is lack of awareness among those vulnerable to this disease. What to mention about those living in villages and remote areas of Pakistan, the irony is that even a large number of educated women living in cities are unaware of the prevalence and causes of breast cancer. Sadly many consider it a taboo to discuss or talk about any abnormality regarding the breast.

In view of the fact that every one out of nine women in Pakistan is more likely to contract breast cancer, there is therefore an urgent need to create awareness among people, particularly women and teenage girls all over the country. Lectures/symposiums by specialists should be arranged to explain the causes and prompt diagnosis of the disease. The Ministry of Education, provincial and federal, must include a chapter on the subject in textbooks of biology at the secondary and higher secondary level. If these and other similar measures are implemented and adhered to, I am sure it would go a long way in creating awareness among the people.

Group Captain(r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi