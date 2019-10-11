Sindh, Karachi police chiefs order best medical treatment for SI Alam

A day after the murderous attack on a police officer, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under the terrorism clause.

FIR No. 331/19 under Section 324/34, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, was registered at the Brigade police station on the complaint of the injured police officer’s brother, namely Syed Ahmed Alam, against three unidentified men.

Sub-Inspector Syed Ghous Alam came under attack in Khudadad Colony on Shahrah-e-Quaideen on Wednesday morning, when one of the three men riding on two motorcycles shot at his car stuck in a traffic jam.

SI Alam is posted at the District South investigation wing and he has been investigating high-profile cases. He is still under treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital. On Thursday Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon also visited him at the hospital. They ordered the relevant officers to ensure the best medical treatment for him and also assured his family of their complete cooperation.